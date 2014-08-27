25 Years Of MLB Salaries Show How Ridiculous Alex Rodriguez' Contracts Were

In 1989, pitcher Orel Hershiser of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball with a salary of $US2.8 million. Twenty-five years later Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke is the highest-paid, making $US26 million this year.

If we take into account inflation, the salary for the highest-paid player has jumped 389% in 25 years. That is below, but still in line with the increase seen during the same period for the 10th-highest-paid (444%), the 50th-highest-paid (474%), and the 100th-highest-paid (469%) players in baseball according to USAToday.com.

However, if we look at the chart below, we can see that the largest salary in baseball was out-of-whack with the other curves from 2001 through 2013. Those represent the years in which Alex Rodriguez played under his record-setting contracts, a 10-year, $US252 million deal signed with the Texas Rangers in 2001 and a 10-year, $US275 million contract that replaced the first in 2008.

