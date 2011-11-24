Everything You Need To Know About Baseball's New labour Agreement

Photo: Cork Gaines

The NFL was locked out this summer. The NBA is still locked out and their season is in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball announced their new Collective Bargaining Agreement before most people even knew the two sides were negotiating.The new deal will impact the sport in a number of ways. Here is the quick summary:



The deal is for five years.

Each league will now have two Wild Card teams that will meet in a one-game playoff for the right to play against one of the division winners. This may not begin until 2013.

More instant replay including fair/foul calls, and whether a player caught or trapped a ball.

Players will be subjected to blood-testing for Human Growth Hormone.

Stricter limits on how teams spend revenue-sharing dividends, and stricter requirements on how the spending is reported to the league office.

Teams must now have a payroll 25% higher than the revenue-sharing they are receiving. No more pocketing the revenue-sharing dollars.

Teams in the 15 largest markets will not be allowed to receive revenue-sharing money.

Players are now required to attend the All-Star game unless injured.

Teams can add a player to the roster for double-headers. Also, baseball may bring back scheduled double-headers to shorten the season.

Draft pick compensation for free agents has essentially been eliminated (starting next winter) except for the most elite players. This will improve free agency, but could mean fewer trades.

Teams will now have a limit on how much money they can give to draft picks or face a steep tax, and possibly lose draft picks.

Teams will also be limited in how much they are allowed to spend on international free agents, who are still not subject to the draft.

