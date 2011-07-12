SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Baseball's All-Star Rosters Are Out Of Hand

Two days before the 2011 All-Star game, eight more players have backed out of participating in the mid-Summer classic. With the latest round of players opting out of the game with “injuries,” it once again questions the decision to base World Series home-field advantage on the All-Star game.



The total number of 2011 All-Stars, including injured players and replacements, is now 84, a record. That exceeds last year’s total of 82. It also continues a disturbing trend that has seen the number of all-stars rise more than 25 per cent in the just last four years and more than 40 per cent in the last 15 years. That is a jump that has far exceeded the expansion of all-star rosters*.

So, should we base home-field advantage in the World Series on a game that nobody wants to play in? Probably not. But then again, it is just as random as the previous method of alternating by year.

Here is a look at how many players have been named “All-Stars” since 1980…

*All data via Baseball-Reference.com; In 2009 All-Star game rosters expanded to 33 players and in 2010 rosters expanded to 34.

