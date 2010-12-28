Baseball's 10 Biggest Cheapskates Of 2010

For the first time since the 2005 season MLB end-of-year payroll totals declined, from $2.913 billion in 2009 to $2.911 billion in 2010, according to BizofBaseball.com.Even the Yankees reduced their payroll from an excessive $220 million, to a slightly less excessive $215 million.

Thanks to a weak free agent selection, and of course, the lingering recession, the Yankees $5M drop wasn’t even among the top 10 in payroll reductions this past season.

Instead, these other franchises were most responsible for the decline in total payroll in 2010. Note that none of these teams made the playoffs and most were near the bottom of their divisions.

10. St. Louis Cardinals –4.21%

2009 Payroll: $102,678,475

2010 Payroll: $98,354,244

9. Arizona Diamondbacks –4.43%

2009 Payroll: $73,800,852

2010 Payroll: $70,531,163

8. Kansas City Royals –6.27%

2009 Payroll: $81,917,563

2010 Payroll: $76,781,350

7. Baltimore Orioles –7.55%

2009 Payroll: $73,231,289

2010 Payroll: $79,308,066

6. Pittsburgh Pirates –7.86%

2009 Payroll: $47,991,132

2010 Payroll: $44,146,967

5. Seattle Mariners –8.76%

2009 Payroll: $102,343,617

2010 Payroll: $93,376,107

4. New York Mets –10.31%

2009 Payroll: $142,229,759

2010 Payroll: $127,560,042

3. Atlanta Braves –10.84%

2009 Payroll: $100,078,591

2010 Payroll: $89,226,985

2. Houston Astros –16.60%

2009 Payroll: $108,059,086

2010 Payroll: $90,119,188

1. Cleveland Indians –21.62%

2009 Payroll: $77,192,253

2010 Payroll: $60,500,460

