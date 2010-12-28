Baseball's 10 Biggest Cheapskates Of 2010

Photo: AP

For the first time since the 2005 season MLB end-of-year payroll totals declined, from $2.913 billion in 2009 to $2.911 billion in 2010, according to BizofBaseball.com.Even the Yankees reduced their payroll from an excessive $220 million, to a slightly less excessive $215 million.



Thanks to a weak free agent selection, and of course, the lingering recession, the Yankees $5M drop wasn’t even among the top 10 in payroll reductions this past season.

Instead, these other franchises were most responsible for the decline in total payroll in 2010. Note that none of these teams made the playoffs and most were near the bottom of their divisions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.