Baseball Writer On Why He Didn't Vote For Suspected Steroid Users: 'We've Always Been Judge And Jury'

Photo: ESPN

Earlier today it was announced that nobody was elected to baseball’s hall of fame this year thanks in large part to the cloud of steroid use during the 1990s and early 2000s. Writer Pedro Gomez justified not voting for suspected steroid users by saying it is his job as judge and jury.Gomez went on ESPN this morning and was asked how he knows who used performance enhancing drugs and who did not. “I’m going to trust my judgment as somebody who has been in the [Baseball Writers Association of America] for 20 years and who has been following the game for 40 years,” said Gomez. “I’m going to trust my eyes. I’m going to trust my own judgement.”



Gomez went on to explain why he feels it is acceptable to pass judgement on players without proof of their guilt. “That’s what we have always done as a voting block,” said Gomez. “We’ve always been a judge and jury as to whether anybody belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

On the one hand, Gomez is right. The writers have been entrusted to be the judge and jury of whom will be enshrined in Cooperstown. But it would be nice if we knew the judges and the juries were using facts and not just their guts.

