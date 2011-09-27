Expanded Playoffs Would Have Hurt Pennant Races This Season

Evan Longoria wa

rumours about expanded playoffs in Major League Baseball have been around for a while. But now it is a reality.MLB will add a second Wild Card team to each league as early as next season, but no later than 2013. The two Wild Cards each league will play a 1-game playoff game for the right to play one of the division winners in the Divisional Series.



While the advantages of expanded baseball playoffs is debatable, it still laves Major League Baseball as the most exclusive playoff system of the four major sports.

In many years, the added Wild Card and the increased importance of winning the division would eliminate scenarios where two teams in the same division coast to the finish line. But this season, with three games to go, all six of the division titles are wrapped up and they have been for some time..

And more importantly, an expanded playoff system would have diminished the importance of the only two playoff races still going on, the Wild Cards.

In the American League, the Rays and Red Sox are separated by one game. With an additional Wild Card team, those two would almost certainly be in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Angels barely hanging on three games back. And in the National League, both the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals would have clinched playoff spots by now rather than battling for one spot currently up for grabs.

Expanded playoffs in baseball is probably good in the long run. But the timing of this news is questionable considering an additional playoff team in each league would have hurt the playoff races this season.

