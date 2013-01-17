Baseball Teams Have Spent More Than $1.5 Billion On Free Agents

We are about a month from the start of spring training and free agency is starting to wrap up. So far, teams have handed out 189 years worth of contracts with a total value of $1.54 billion. The average contract is 1.7 years and worth $13.7 million ($8.1 million per year).



The Dodgers have spent the most this off-season, thanks in large part to the 6-year, $147 million contract they gave Zack Greinke. That was more than the bottom 13 teams combined (data via MLBTradeRumors.com)…

