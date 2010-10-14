honouring Alcoholic Star, Rangers Celebrate Huge Win With Ginger Ale

Cliff Lee dominated the Rays one more time (9 IP, 1 ER, 11 K, and 0 BB) and Texas has its first postseason series victory ever last night.It was the first time that a MLB playoff series ended with the road team winning every game.
But even more special was the way the team celebrate the big win: with ginger ale.
The Rangers passed on the usual champagne in honour of MVP candidate Josh Hamilton, who is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict.
