12 Bizarre Baseball Superstitions That Will Freak You Out

Baseball players are known for having some of the oddest rituals or superstitions in all of sports.A bunch of players believe it’s bad luck if they step on the foul line when running onto the field.

Others practice the same routine of tapping their bat a specific number of times on home plate when they come up to hit.

There are also the more simple and common rituals like always sitting in the exact same spot in the dugout, wearing the same undershirt over and over again, or never talking to a pitcher while he’s in the middle of a no-hitter.

But a few go way beyond that.

Baseball players chew tobacco or tons of sunflower seeds during the course of a game, but relief pitcher Greg Swindell had a rather interesting in-game snack choice. He would bite off the tip of one of his fingernails and keep chewing on it the whole time he was in the game

Throughout his career slugging first baseman Jason Giambi's been known to grow a beard for good luck. But his superstitions were taken to new heights when he decided to start wearing a golden thong to try to get out of hitting slumps

Outfielder Moises Alou never wore batting gloves and believed the best way to fix calluses on his fingers was by peeing on them. Seriously

Detroit Tigers pitching phenom Mark Fidrych was very peculiar. His most famous antic was talking to the baseball in between pitches

Reliever Turk Wendell was quite the oddity. He insisted umpires roll the ball to him instead of throwing it and would take a crazy hop to avoid stepping on the foul line. But the strangest thing he would do is brush his teeth in between every inning

Outfielder Wily Mo Peña's unique on-deck circle approach included biting, smelling, and kissing his bat

Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs had to eat fried chicken before every game

Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz does the same nauseating spit and hand clap routine before every pitch

Craig Biggio of the Houston Astros NEVER washed his batting helmet despite years and years of covering it in dirt and pine tar

An entire generation of New England little leaguers began to emulate Nomar Garciaparra's pre-pitch routine in the late 90s. Garciaparra would strap and un-strap his batting gloves numerous times before every pitch

Hall of Fame Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Richie Ashburn used to sleep with his bat during his playing days

