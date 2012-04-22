12 Bizarre Baseball Superstitions That Will Freak You Out

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Baseball players are known for having some of the oddest rituals or superstitions in all of sports.A bunch of players believe it’s bad luck if they step on the foul line when running onto the field.



Others practice the same routine of tapping their bat a specific number of times on home plate when they come up to hit.

There are also the more simple and common rituals like always sitting in the exact same spot in the dugout, wearing the same undershirt over and over again, or never talking to a pitcher while he’s in the middle of a no-hitter.

But a few go way beyond that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.