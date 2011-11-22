Check Out These Incredible Baseball Stadiums That Were Never Built

Cork Gaines
The Miami Marlins will unveil their new state-of-the-art retractable roof baseball park next year. in fact, the Marlins will be the 20th Major League Baseball team to open a new stadium since the Baltimore Orioles debuted Camden Yards 20 years ago.

But for all of the new stadiums there have also been dozens of stadiums proposed that never see the light of the day. Some exist in drawings only. Other made it all the way to the model stage. But they were all a dream at one point, and later in the trash.

StadiumPage.com has collected images of many of these concepts stadiums. On the next few pages, we’ll show you a few of our favourites…

1949 St. Louis

1958 Pittsburgh (to be built over the river)

1950s Brooklyn

1960 Dallas

1965 Boston (with retractable roof)

Washington DC (year unavailable)

1965 Cincinnati

1966 Kansas City

Atlanta (year unavailable)

1967 Detroit

1983 San Francisco

1985 Chicago (two fields, one roof, for White Sox and Bears)

1986 Chicago (Chicago White Sox)

1999 Boston (new Fenway Park)

2005 Queens (For Mets and Olympics)

2005 Queens (New York Mets)

Las Vegas (year unavailable)

2007 Miami

2007 Bronx (New York Yankees, with retractable roof)

2007 St. Petersburg (Tampa Bay Rays, with retractable sail)

