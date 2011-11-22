Check Out These Incredible Baseball Stadiums That Were Never Built

The Miami Marlins will unveil their new state-of-the-art retractable roof baseball park next year. in fact, the Marlins will be the 20th Major League Baseball team to open a new stadium since the Baltimore Orioles debuted Camden Yards 20 years ago.



But for all of the new stadiums there have also been dozens of stadiums proposed that never see the light of the day. Some exist in drawings only. Other made it all the way to the model stage. But they were all a dream at one point, and later in the trash.

StadiumPage.com has collected images of many of these concepts stadiums. On the next few pages, we’ll show you a few of our favourites…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.