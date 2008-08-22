Baseball's Web CEO: Sorry Fans, No Local Streaming

The NBA ponders streaming its games online to local audiences, But Major League Baseball fans shouldn’t expect the same. In an interview with PaidContent, MLB Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman confirms that local fans won’t be able to watch their team’s games online for a long time.



“When the time is right and in the manner that is right, it will occur,” Bowman says. “Maybe in five years but no one knows.”

Baseball’s MLB.TV is by far the most comprehensive streaming service offered by any sports league — but its local and national blackout rules are frustrating, especially when you don’t subscribe to cable or satellite service.

See Also:

NBA In Touchy Talks With Cable Networks On Live Streaming

Major League Baseball Online CEO Bowman: More iPhone App Features Coming Soon, IPO Isn’t

Baseball’s Yahoo Video Ad Deal: Three Months, One Ad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.