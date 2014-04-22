Baseball's New Protective Caps For Pitchers Are Enormous

Todd Redmond of the Toronto Blue Jays recently modelled one of the new protective caps for pitchers being produced by IsoBlox.

Todd Redmond, modelling the new protective caps for pitchers. He and others I spoke to aren’t fans. #bluejays pic.twitter.com/DnbvPtMrQA

— Barry Davis (@SNBarryDavis) April 18, 2014

Previously, the cap had just been seen on mannequins. But it is easier to see now why many pitchers expressed concern when first shown models during spring training.

The caps are enormous.

Beyond just the aesthetic nature of the caps, the extra padding and material triples the weight of the caps from 3-4 ounces to 10-11 ounces. That extra weight is something that would almost certainly impact a pitcher’s mechanics.

A spokesperson with Major League Baseball said that the players who saw the caps in spring training suggested changes to the comfort, breathability, as well as the appearance.

Here is what the cap looks like from the inside.

Here’s a look at the inside of the hat. The consensus is, it would have not Helped Happ or Cobb at all. #bluejays pic.twitter.com/IiWEVed7rs

— Barry Davis (@SNBarryDavis) April 18, 2014

After the comments from players, IsoBlox is now attempting to modify the design. In the meantime, players can request a cap from the company.

