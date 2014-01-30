At Least One Pitcher Will Try New Protective Hats Approved By MLB

Getty Images Alex Cobb taken off the field after being hit in the head with a linedrive

Some players may look a lot a different next season now that Major League Baseball has approved protective caps to be worn by pitchers on the mound.

Alex Cobb of the Tampa Bay Rays told Roger Mooney of the Tampa Tribune that he will “absolutely” give the new caps by isoBLOX a shot. Cobb was struck in the head by a line drive last season and missed 50 games with a concussion and symptoms of post-concussion syndrome.

This is in stark contrast to Brandon McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks who was also hit in the head by a line drive and suffered a fractured skull and needed emergency surgery.

McCarthy told ESPN.com, that the cap was too big, too heavy, and too hot to be useful for pitchers.

The cap, which can be seen in the video below nearly triples the weight of the standard cap, from 3-4 ounces to 10-11 ounces according to ESPN.com.

