Baseball Player Takes Gruesome Selfie After Getting Hit In The Face With A 90 MPH Fastball

Highly regarded Houston Astros prospect Delino DeShields Jr. suffered a broken cheekbone after getting hit in the face with a 90-mile-per-hour fastball in a Double-A game in Texas on Friday.

He sent a Snapchat to a friend, who posted it on Twitter (via BroBible):

DeShields’ coach Keith Books told MLB that it could have been much worse:

“He’s lucky considering. It could have been horrific, could have been catastrophic. He never saw the ball out of the pitcher’s hand and took a 90-mph fastball right in the face. You can imagine how lucky we are that he’s only got a fracture of his cheekbone. His head looks like a beach ball right now.”

Not only did he avoid a serious head injury, he made a relatively swift recovery.

He posted an update on Saturday: