Baseball Needs To Add Latin Players To The Draft If They Want To Curb Corruption

Three White Sox employees allegedly defrauded their club by pocketing some of the money allocated to Latin American signees.If the MLB wants to prevent this from happening in the future, it needs to incorporate Latin American prospects into the current entry draft.



In a column for Crain’s, Ed Sherman argues that corruption is inevitable in Latin American scouting when teams compete to sign teenage ballplayers living below the poverty line. Including them in the draft, he argues, would regulate the transactions with Latin American players and prevent exploitation.

We would add that his proposal benefits teams, too. Subjecting Latin American prospects to the draft means that every team has a crack at signing potential stars – not just the ones willing to flash their financial might. Sure, a player could refuse to sign until he gets the money he wants, but he’ll have to put his dream of playing in the Majors on hold to do so.

The current system, on the other hand, encourages a bidding war that imitates the very free agent market smaller teams have been priced out of.

