A Baseball Fan At A Minor League Game Made An Incredible Diving Catch Into A Fence

At a minor league baseball game between the Dayton Dragons and the Lake County Captains a young fan made in incredible diving catch that ran him right into a fence.

In one fluid motion the fan tracked the ball up the hill, dived backward, and caught the ball just before smashing into the metal fence and brick wall behind him. Unfazed, he celebrated.

Not only was he impressive defensively, he showed his class and handed the ball to a little girl behind him. His female companion seemed impressed. Via Yahoo!:

