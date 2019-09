The World Series is underway. In the ’74 Series there were 15 African-American players. Today there are 3. And the number of African-American baseball players on Major League Baseball teams stands around 8% — that’s a huge decline compared to the 1970s. So what happened?



Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.