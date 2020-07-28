A baseball card of Fauci mid-pitch from the MLB opening game is now the best selling card in the history for ToppsNow

ESPN

A baseball card showing Dr. Anthony Fauci mid-pitch is now the bestselling card in the history of ToppsNow.

Fauci threw the first pitch at the opening of the 2020 Major League Baseball season last week.

The pitch didn’t go very well.

A baseball card showing Dr. Anthony Fauci mid-pitch, when he threw the first pitch on opening day of the 2020 Major League Baseball season last week, is now the bestselling card in the history of ToppsNow, the company said in a tweet on Monday.

More than 51,500 cards have been sold.

NEW. RECORD. ???? Dr. Anthony Fauci's #ToppsNOW card sets an all-time high print run record, clocking in at 51,512 cards! pic.twitter.com/sbZtdVX6MC — Topps (@Topps) July 27, 2020

According to CNN, the cards were only available on ToppsNow for 24 hours.

“We’re excited by the popularity of Dr. Fauci’s Topps NOW card,” Emily Kless, Topps communications manager, told USA Today in an email. “Topps prides itself on capturing the unique moments of the MLB season, one baseball card at a time, and Dr. Fauci’s inclusion in this year’s Topps NOW cards is just one way in which we are highlighting the uniqueness of the 2020 season.”

Last week, the country’s top infectious disease expert threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and as Business Insider’s Tyler Lauletta reported: “It did not go well.”

Fauci was geared with a Washington Nationals jersey and matching face mask. His first pitch flew wide and short of the plate.

The 79-year-old infectious disease expert responded with humour: “Well, it felt good to be out there. I don’t know if you want to call it a pitch, Steve,” he said last week at an online event for the Centre for Strategic and International Studies last week. “You know, it was really funny.”

