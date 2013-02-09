Someone Is Selling This Uncomfortable-Looking Chair Made Out Of Baseball Bats For $2,500

The chair seen below is currently available at 1stdibs.com and would be an incredible addition to somebody’s fan cave (via BigLeagueStew.com). It was made using 72 baseball bats, many of which look to be quite old. Of course, anybody wanting to spend $2,500 on this chair may prefer to use it more as an art piece than as an actual chair. The use of two bases for cushions doesn’t look very comfortable even if the description claims otherwise…



Photo: 1stdibs.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.