Baseball Agent Scott Boras's Accused Of Giving Improper Loans To Dominican Prospects

The company run by baseball superagent Scott Boras reportedly gave tens of thousands of dollars to teenage Dominican baseball prospects, a potential violation of union rules.According to the New York Times, The Boras Corporation loaned as much as $70,000 over a three-year-period to Braves’ prospect Edward Salcedo, beginning when he was 16. That money was to be repaid from Salcedo’s future earnings.



Union bylaws mandate that undisclosed loans from agent to player be limited to $500 a year. The rules are meant to avoid situations where young players become indentured to their representatives.

Salcedo eventually wanted to hire another agent, but according to his mother, he was forced to return to Boras because she did not have money to repay him.

A violation of union rules could lead to fine or revoking of an agent’s licence to represent players.

While it’s obvious that the MLBPA wants to avoid these situations, it’s yet to be determined whether Boras did anything ethically reprehensible. In fact, it’s possible his actions were commendable – not everyone is willing to lend that kind of money to an impoverished teenager and his family.

But this story mirrors other stories of baseball executives and agents taking advantage of poor Latin American prospects. The confusion surrounding laws and the exploitation of players are merely more reasons why Major League Baseball must include foreign prospects in the draft.

