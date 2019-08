In Zakynthos, Greece, these extreme sports enthusiasts BASE are jumping off the cliffs surrounding the Ionian Sea. BASE jumping is a sport where adrenaline junkies jump off very high cliffs, relying on parachutes to break their fall.

