Belgian Telecom BASE Made The Perfect TV Ads For People Who Want To Watch Video Online, Instead [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Belgian telecom company BASE poked fun at competitors whose slow Internet service forces people to sit through buffering when they try to watch online video. In ads from the hot agency DuvalGuillaume, BASE actually paid TV stations to randomly pause for buffering, before telling consumers that its 4G service provides no such impediment.

Digiday’s Jack Marshall wrote a fantastic first-person account of his successful attempt to set up a WordPress content farm, buy traffic from a third party vendor, and sell ads to major brands like McDonald’s on an exchange. By showing how easy it is to make a profit by cheating the system, Marshall exposes just how vulnerable brands are to being ripped off online.

New Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promoted Mark Penn, the former political operative responsible for the companies anti-Google “Scroogled” campaign, to chief strategy officer.

Yahoo is testing mobile app install ads similar to the ones that have helped Facebook and others grow their mobile businesses.

Wieden+Kennedy made an ad for the Oregon Tourism Commission that will make you want to move there. The ad argues that Oregon landmarks like the Columbia River Gorge were unfairly left off the list of the seven wonders of the world, and proposes seven wonders of Oregon’s own.

Arnold Worldwide removed itself from CVS’ review process for the drug store’s creative agency review. Arnold has been the incumbent on the account since 2010.

Media valuation platform Integral Ad Science announced it is opening offices in Germany and Singapore. The company hired online marketing veteran Olaf Mahr in Germany and DoubeClick alum Stephen Dolan in Singapore to lead the expansion.

MRY opened an office in San Francisco after winning the StubHub digital account.

