5 Baruch College students charged with murder for fraternity hazing death

Nearly two years after the death of a Baruch College student, 37 people will face a variety of charges over his December 2013 death, with five of them being charged with third-degree murder, The New York Times reports.

Chun Hsien Deng — known as Michael — reportedly died following a bizarre fraternity pledging ritual called “Glass Ceiling” or “The Gauntlet,” The Times reported in December 2013. Deng, 19, was a pledge member of Baruch’s Pi Delta Psi chapter, an Asian-American cultural fraternity.

This ritual allegedly “involves blindfolding a person and placing a heavy item on his back,” according to The Times. The pledge then has to find his way to someone calling for him while being tackled by fraternity members.

“During at least one tackle, he was lifted up and dropped on the ground in a move known as spearing,” The Times reports, citing information from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Deng was eventually knocked unconscious during the ritual.

The ritual took place during a weekend fraternity trip to the Poconos with four pledge members, including Deng. Fraternity members allegedly waited an hour to take Deng — who was unresponsive and suffered major brain trauma — to the hospital, where he later died.

“Third-degree murder, which does not involve premeditation or a specific intent to kill, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison,” according to The Times. Other charges for the dozens of students charged include “assault, hindering apprehension, and hazing.”

The nationally fraternity — which reportedly told the students to hide fraternity items when they called for help — will also face charges.

“Too many families have been devastated as a result of fraternity hazing, with at least one student dying every year from hazing since 1970,” Deng’s parents said in a statement, according to CBS News. “Fraternities and their members must be held accountable, and this step by authorities is an important one.”

The Dengs’ statement also said they would continue a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity.

Business Insider has reached out to Pi Delta Psi for comment and will update with any statement we receive.

