Bartz To Yahoos: "We Need To Stop Waiting And Get Moving"

Since Carol Bartz took over Yahoo, Google announced an operating system, Microsoft launched Bing, and AOL announced its spin-off from Time Warner. Yahoo, meanwhile, has shut down a few businesses.



What’s Yahoo (YHOO) been up to?

According to Carol herself, too much “waiting for something.”

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz began a two weeks leave for knee surgery this week. But before she went, Carol sent her weekly memo-to-the-troops early. She finished it off with a characteristic boot-to-behind charge:

One last thing before I go. I’ve noticed that since the reorg, people seem like they’re waiting for something. I’m not sure if it’s a sugar-low or what, but we need to stop waiting and get moving. Good things do not come to those who wait, they come to those who make things happen.

Valleywag landed a portion of the memo and something of a resentful comment from the tipster who sent it. This person wrote:

Q: Why are people “waiting for something”?

A: Because there’s no freaking direction from managment to the troops. Isn’t that *her* job?

Here’s the whole leaked bit:

Surprise! You’re getting my Friday message a bit early this week – I’ll be out for two weeks or so starting today for knee replacement surgery. :(

I’ve got lots to cover before I go under the knife, so let’s dive right in:

we’re going to take a new approach to my weekly emails. You’ll now hear from me every few weeks, but in-between will hear more from my staff. I’m not the only person with interesting things to say, and it’s important that you hear from others that are running the business. And when I say my staff, I mean all my staff. Even Judy. I’m sure she can’t wait to tell you what it’s like working for me day-in and day-out.

