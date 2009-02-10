Bartz To Yahoos: Look To Emerging Markets For Growth (YHOO)

So much for new Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz’s demand that employees stop leaking memos.



In a leaked Yahoo memo obtained by Reuters, Carol is telling employees they should be looking overseas for growth.

In a memo to Yahoo employees last Friday, Bartz tipped her hand about one area she is bullish about: emerging markets.

“While I was still at Autodesk, I traveled extensively through these emerging markets and am a strong, strong believer in the opportunities that are out there,” Bartz wrote.

“Sure, there might be an economic slowdown,” she continued. “but that’s where the largest percentage of internet growth is going to be and we are going to play!”..

Yahoo has had a research and development group in India for several years and the company has a strong presence throughout Asia. But Yahoo has plenty of room to grow overseas. In the fourth quarter, roughly 26 per cent of its total revenue came from international operations, compared to the 50 per cent at Google.

We wonder is Carol isn’t barking up the wrong tree here. Google’s (GOOG) most recent 10-Q does say 51% of its revenue from the past three months came from international markets, but the company doesn’t break out “emerging markets” — where we presume there’s not much ad revenue to be found — from Western Europe, where we presume there is.

