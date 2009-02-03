Yahoo's Bartz Puts $1,000 Bounty On Leakers (YHOO)

In what’s becoming a weekly, company-wide email, new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz demanded again last Friday that employees stop leaking to the press.



Someone emailed Carol’s first company email to AllThingsD and in Friday’s missive, the CEO wrote: “I hope whoever did it, feels bad enough to come forward and resign.”

“Maybe we should have a weekly bounty on such people. I will throw in the first thousand dollars,” Carol wrote in another leaked copy of the email, obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

In that memo, Carol also asked Yahoo employees to:

Stop being late. “Let’s all work hard to start meetings on time.”

Stop using the word “Silos.” Say it one more time, Carol says, and “I am going to think I am back on the farm in Wisconsin.”

In separate, but related news Yahoo PR boss Jill Nash is leaving the company. Here’s her departing memo (leaked to Kara, too):

Subject: Jill news……..

After an extraordinary two years with Yahoo!, I want to let you know that I’ve decided to leave the company. In many discussions with Jerry over the past six months, I made a personal commitment to work with him to see Yahoo! through the transition to new leadership. Not only has Jerry been a tremendous professional partner, he’s been a true friend as well. Now that we have Carol Bartz, our terrific new CEO in place, the time is right for me to step out and find my next challenge. My last day with Yahoo! will be February 20th, and I’ll spend the next few weeks working with our team on a transition plan.

To say that we’ve faced some challenges together is an understatement! I’ve honestly never seen a communications team tested the way that we’ve been. And yet, we’ve accomplished a lot together:

We created a global Crisis Communications capability that’s been called upon time and again.

We launched a Public Affairs group that’s proven invaluable to Yahoo! in navigating difficult global issues–from human rights to privacy.

We expanded our Employee/Leadership communications capabilities.

We developed our first ever Analyst Relations program that has significantly moved the needle in the breadth and depth of our relationships.

We launched a global consumer communications effort to help drive traffic to our sites and we’re now regularly featured on the shows like Today, Good Morning America, the CBS Early Show, etc.

And perhaps most importantly, we’ve worked together to create an integrated, top-notch team, that’s never failed to deliver kick-arse results.

What’s doubly impressive is that these results have been accomplished in the midst of the unsolicited offer from Microsoft, a proxy battle, two CEO changes, an anti-trust fight and multiple global policy issues.

When times are tough, your jobs are much more difficult, but also much more important. And throughout this, you’ve consistently shown that you are more than up to the task. I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of the work you’ve done and continue to do.

I leave knowing Yahoo! has the right leader to help the company navigate today’s challenges. I’m also confident that Yahoo! couldn’t have a better team of communications professionals to support Carol.

Wherever my future leads, know that I’ll be cheering for Yahoo! and all of you.

