Bartz Pleads With Wall Street

Yahoo CEO Carol Barz is at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference right now, trying to win over Wall Street – which pretty much believes her company is worth nothing.



Here’s what she’s saying, according to the in-coming MarketWatch headlines:

Rev. per search should increase in 2011

Losing email usage to Facebook

Google has 4x the R&D budget we do

‘Our real competitor is TV’

Congress ‘whipped up’ on privacy

Losing some people we don’t want to. “

No financial loss from Yahoo Japan deal

‘There’s nobody to buy’ in Web market

No dividend in our future

