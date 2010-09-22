Bartz Pleads With Wall Street

Nicholas Carlson
carol bartz

Yahoo CEO Carol Barz is at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference right now, trying to win over Wall Street – which pretty much believes her company is worth nothing.

Here’s what she’s saying, according to the in-coming MarketWatch headlines:

  • Rev. per search should increase in 2011
  • Losing email usage to Facebook
  • Google has 4x the R&D budget we do
  •  ‘Our real competitor is TV’
  • Congress ‘whipped up’ on privacy
  • Losing some people we don’t want to. “
  • No financial loss from Yahoo Japan deal
  • ‘There’s nobody to buy’ in Web market
  • No dividend in our future

