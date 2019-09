Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz says the company is done with layoffs: “We have the right people in the right seats on the bus,” she said at the WSJ’s D7 conference. (She also dropped an F-bomb on stage!) More from AllThingsD’s John Paczkowski here.

Yahoo announced it would lay off 5% of its staff last month.

