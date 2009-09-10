Bartz: I Didn't Dump Yahoo Shares

This should kill the idea that Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz dumped Yahoo shares because she wasn’t committed to the company long-term: “I didn’t sell anything… no no no no,” she said on CNBC this morning. Did she reacquire it? “Yeah, yeah yeah, yeah,” she said.



This supports what a Yahoo spokesperson said earlier this week, that Bartz’s share sales were for tax reasons.

“Yes, I’m around a long time,” Bartz said.

