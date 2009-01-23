Bartz Freezes Yahoo Wages, "Superstars" Included (YHOO)

In her first cost-cutting measure, new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz told the company’s 13,7000 employees Wednesday they’ll have to go without their usual pay raises this year.



“Our management decided this was the responsible thing to do,” Yahoo spokesman Brad Williams told the AP.

Not all employees reacted so kindly to the austerity measure.

Each year, Yahoo (YHOO) hosts an award show and dinner for particularly competent employees, dubbig them “superstars.” One of these celebrated employees wrote us:

“Zero pay increase for Yaho top performers. Zilch. None. [I am ] pissed. My “superstar award” is total bullshit. Thanks for the dinner though, Jerry!”

Maybe our Superstar should schedule a breakfast meeting with Carol to voice his or her complaints.

