Bartz Finally Squelches Yahoo Press Leaks (YHOO)

One of the most embarrassing features of Jerry Yang’s tenure as CEO was the speed with which close lieutenants rushed to the phones to tell the press about every meeting they’d had with him. Jerry was too nice to deal with this disloyalty the appropriate way. Carol Bartz, thankfully, has taken a harder line. Specifically, she has promised to “Drop kick [leakers] to fucking Mars.”



Perhaps this is why it took Kara Swisher a few days to get Carol’s first memo to the troops. Note Carol’s use of capital letters, as well as the personal touch and lack of corporate-speak. All major improvements.

From: Carol Bartz

Sent: Friday, January 16, 2009 3:12 PM

To: [email protected]

Subject: My First Friday

It’s Friday!

Wow, this week has gone fast. I thought I’d give you a quick idea of how things went for me this week. First, a BIG thank you for all the positive comments you’ve sent my way. It has really made me feel welcome. And a special big thanks to all the guys (that’d be Willie, Anthony, Jack, Allen, Daryl, Nathan, Ali, etc.) that worked so quickly to get Judy and I up and running. I know I told you at the all-hands that I was going to be bringing my lunch. That was before I saw the cafeteria–it rocks! Forget that leftover stuff!

My first impression of the Yahoos is that you guys are smart and dedicated, and have a lot of great energy with a can-do attitude (ok, maybe there’s some sucking up because I’m the boss, but it impressed the heck out of me).

I wasn’t too happy to see some “inside sources” quoting my all-hands comments to the outside press–STOP IT! And while we’re on the subject of all-hands, I cancelled the regularly scheduled after-earnings meeting simply because it’s just too close to the one we just had. Don’t take it as something it’s not.

I’m pumped up and proud to be here. I’m going to spend my weekend shopping for something purple (great excuse for a little retail therapy)…

Carol

To get the leaks under control, we suspect Carol will have to publicly fire a couple of people in the next few months. Hopefully, she’ll do so, as it will show that she means what she says and that a new era of discipline, loyalty, and a sharp edge has finally come to Yahoo.

