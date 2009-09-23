BARTZ DROPS AN F-BOMB AT AD WEEK*

Update: According to our Nicholas Carlson, who is in the audience, Bartz merely said “fricking,” not a worse f-word.



We are proud that Carol has learned to control herself!

Earlier: Well, it had to happen.

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, speaking at Ad Week, via Peter Kafka:

Are we too obsessed about what’s new here? Bartz: Yes. PEople just decided to put a cloud over Yahoo’s head…” and people decided that if were going to remove the cloud, we had to show off something shiny and new “If you get out of New York and Silicon Valley, everybody loves Yahoo.” I travel a lot and everyone loves it. I just want to transport you guys out of this cynicsm you’re in. What are you so cynical? Why not be cynical about fucking Google… see! You got me. You got me pissed off.”

