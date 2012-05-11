Bartz: "By The Way, I DO Have A Computer Science Degree"

Photo: Yahoo/Flickr

Moments ago, activist Yahoo shareholder Eric Jackson tweeted:”Just heard Carol Bartz’s reaction to L’Affair Thompson by someone who talked to her: ‘By the way, I DO have a Computer Science degree.”



Funny.

Sad that it’s funny.

So is this quote from a Yahoo exec we talked to earlier this week:

“We are so pissed off inside. I am a foot and a half out the door. I thought I’d never say this…I want Bartz back. At least she was a real CEO. This guy is so under-qualified.”

