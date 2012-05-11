Bartz: "By The Way, I DO Have A Computer Science Degree"

Photo: Yahoo/Flickr
Moments ago, activist Yahoo shareholder Eric Jackson tweeted:”Just heard Carol Bartz’s reaction to L’Affair Thompson by someone who talked to her: ‘By the way, I DO have a Computer Science degree.”
Funny.
Sad that it’s funny.
So is this quote from a Yahoo exec we talked to earlier this week:
“We are so pissed off inside. I am a foot and a half out the door. I thought I’d never say this…I want Bartz back. At least she was a real CEO. This guy is so under-qualified.”
