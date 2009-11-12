Bartz Bails On CES Keynote

Changing plans, Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz will not give a keynote speech during January’s Consumer Electronics Show, a show spokesperson says.



“Carol Bartz had a schedule conflict and had to cancel her 2010 CES keynote,” the Consumer Electronics Association spokesperson told Barron’s in an email.

We always thought it was strange that Yahoo, which doesn’t make consumer electronics, would ever make speeches at CES at all.

