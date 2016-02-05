There's only one sequel the Coen brothers want to make -- and it's not 'The Big Lebowski 2'

The Coen brothers have such a distinct style with interesting characters that any one of their movies could be made into a viable sequel.

But in a recent interview with Variety, Ethan and Joel admitted that there’s only one sequel they want to make.

“We’re going to do a ‘Barton Fink’ sequel at some point,” said Ethan, referring to their their 1991 film starring John Turturro as a New York playwright who goes out West to write Hollywood screenplays and encounters a slew of bizarre encounters.

“That’s the one movie that we thought deserved a sequel, called ‘Old Fink,'” Joel said. “But we don’t want to do it until Turturro is quite old. He’s getting there.”

Turturro, who is 58, has tried for years to get the Coens to allow him to make a spin-off of “The Big Lebowski” that focuses on his character in the movie, Jesus. But it sounds like that isn’t going to happen. When Variety asked about the idea, Ethan answered, “No.”



Most fans of the Coen brothers would love to have a straight-up “Lebowski” sequel, but it sounds like Joel and Ethan aren’t into that idea either.

“I don’t think we’ll oblige,” Joel said.

The Coens didn’t specify how old Turturro has to be for the “Old Fink” movie to get off the ground, but it would be exciting to go back into that world. Especially if John Goodman, who played Fink’s neighbour Charlie Meadows (aka serial killer Karl “Madman” Mundt), was in it.

