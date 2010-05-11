Barton Biggs: Stocks Are Going To Blow Right Through This Ridiculous Wall Of Worry

Photo: CNBC

Barton Biggs remains extremely bullish on U.S. stocks.The debt problems of a few small European nations are a tempest in a teapot:



Bloomberg:

“I’m betting the next move in the U.S. market is going to be up 15 to 20 per cent,” Biggs, who runs New York-based hedge fund Traxis Partners LP and whose flagship fund returned three times the industry average last year, said in a Bloomberg Television interview today. “I would just point out that the world is having a strong economic recovery, and so is Europe.”

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.