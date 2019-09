How does Barton Biggs advocate buying food and firearms and stocks at the same time?



Blame greedy investors for keeping the market rising.

The Morgan Stanley guru-turned-hedge fund manager calls for 10% gains: “In the short run, the momentum of the market is up and there is too much money on the sidelines.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.