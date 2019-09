In a recent interview, Barton Biggs suggested (as others have) that people buy farmland and guns.



Today on CNBC he clarified that you shouldn’t just by farmland and guns. You should also buy stocks.

He also told CNBC that China is the real deal, and that though it may become a bubble at some point, it certainly isn’t one now.



