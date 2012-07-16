11 Brilliant Insights From Deceased Hedge Fund Legend Barton Biggs

Photo: bizbuzz3 via YouTube

Legendary investor and former Morgan Stanley chief global strategist Barton Biggs died on Saturday, the bank’s CEO James Gorman said in a memo this morning. He was 79. Biggs, who founded Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1975, ran Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund Traxis Partners.



During his life, he wrote three books (“Hedgehogging”, “Wealth, War and Wisdom” and “A Hedge-Fund Tale”). He was also a frequent guest on CNBC and Bloomberg TV.

Just a couple months ago, Biggs released a note on trading and investing wisdom.

We combed through Biggs’ note (via The Gartman Letter) and pulled the 11 most important pointers for investors.

