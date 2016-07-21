Mets fans can now buy a shirt covered with headshots of baseball's biggest cult figure, Bartolo Colon

There are certain things that can be filed under “Facts of Life.” Here’s one: Everybody loves Bartolo Colon, the New York Mets pitcher who has emerged as baseball’s biggest cult figure.

In all seriousness, how can you not love a chubby, 43-year-old pitcher nicknamed “Big Sexy?” What’s better is that there’s now a way for people to show that love off without saying a word.

Tremendous: The guys at @CLARKtoys are taking preorders for this Bartolo shirt pic.twitter.com/dLSTLhoNwY

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 20, 2016

It’s almost like the guys at CLARKtoys.com knew exactly what any self-respecting Bartolo Colon fan has always wanted.

But really, something like this combined with the fact that people are already going nuts for it (CLARKtoys.com is only taking preorders for the shirt right now) really points to how the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner to his current status as a cult figure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.