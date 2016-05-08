42-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon hit his first career home run and the internet went wild

The impossible has happened. Bartolo Colon hit a home run.

The portly, 42-year-old pitcher, who has become somewhat of a cult figure for his wild at bats, hit his first career home run on Saturday off of San Diego Padres pitcher James Shields. The home run came in Colon’s 226th at bat and the call by the Mets announcers was pretty epic.

Your browser does not support iframes.



NOW WATCH: A new type of technology uses LED lights to help train basketball players



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.