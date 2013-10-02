REPORT: Maria Bartiromo May Be Deposed In The Divorce Case Of The Ex-Citi Exec

Page Six’sEmily Smith reports that CNBC’s “Money Honey”

Maria Bartiromo may have to be deposedin the divorce case of the former Citi exec who got in trouble for flying her around on the bank’s corporate jet.

Back in 2007, Todd Thompson, then-head of Citi’s wealth management unit, was fired by then-Citi CEO Chuck Prince for his spending habits and friendship with Bartiromo, according an article that ran on the front page of the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal also reported that on a return flight from a trip to Asia he booted other Citi execs off the corporate jet and flew alone with Bartiromo.

This was widely criticised in the financial media sphere at the time.

However, CNBC’s then-parent company General Electric ‘s CEO Jeff Immelt backed Bartiromo at the time saying she didn’t do “anything wrong.” Then-NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker also said she did “nothing wrong.”

Rumours also swirled that the anchor and the banker were having an affair, Page Six points out. That was never confirmed, though.

They were both married at the time. Bartiromo has been married to Jonathan Steinberg since 1999.

Several months after his ouster, Thompson even told Reuters when they asked about his relationship with Bartiromo that it was “an inappropriate question.” He also maintained that he had “an appropriate relationship” with her.

According to Page Six, which cites court documents filed by Thompson’s wife’s lawyer, Bartiromo may be subpoenaed and deposed in their divorce case.

A source close to Bartiromo told Page Six she has not been served with any papers.

