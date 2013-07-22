REPORT: CNBC's Maria Bartiromo Has Been Looking At Other Rival Networks

CNBC’s “Money Honey” Maria Bartiromo, whose five year contract with CNBC expires later this year, is looking at other networks, the New York Post’s Claire Atkinson reports.



Unnamed sources told the Post that Bartiromo has had discussions with CNN and Fox Business Network.

Bartiromo, who currently co-anchors CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” told the paper that she has no comment.

Bartiromo joined CNBC in 1993. A couple of years later, she made history as the first person to report live from the New York Stock Exchange floor.

According to the Post, she makes between $2 and $3 million per year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.