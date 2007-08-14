bARTer at Etsy Labs, Brooklyn, Aug 24th

bARTer at Etsy Labs!

Event Date: August 24th



Hello friends!

It’s been a while since the last bARTer, but there’s some Great News! Etsy Labs is going to be hosting bARTer #2 in their sweet Brooklyn digs on the evening of August 24th! If you want to join us click over to their blog to read the invitation and to RSVP. They have a great big space that we have a lot planned for, so be sure to RSVP as soon as possible if you want to attend what is sure to be an awesome night of fun, games, and new art.

The Etsy Labs crew is also going to be hosing a virtual bARTer for those of you who can’t make it to the event at Etsy Labs, which you can read about here. Sweet!

