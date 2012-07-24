Bartender Misses Chance Of Mixing The World's Most Expensive Drink After Customer Smashes $78K Cognac Bottle

Photo: Screenshot via the Evening Standard

A bartender’s decision to let a customer hold an expensive bottle of cognac literally smashed any chances of him mixing the world’s most expensive drink, according to London’s Evening Standard.Last week the bartender, Salvatore Calabrese, was supposed to mix the $7,800 “Old and Wise” cocktail — a drink that could have broken the Guinness World Record for the most expensive cocktail — at London’s Playboy Club.



The cocktail’s main ingredient was supposed to be a 1788 Clos de Griffier Vieux, a cognac that was part of Calabrese’s massive alcohol collection worth more than $1.55 million.

Everything was going as planned until a customer asked Calabrese if he could hold and admire the $78,000 bottle of cognac.

Then, the customer dropped the bottle, shattering it and spilling the expensive alcohol all over the floor.

Luckily, Calabrese has forgiven the customer for his mishap.

“Accidents happen,” Calabrese told the Evening Standard. “If I regret anything, it is to have left the bottle on the table, but as a fellow connoisseur he truly wanted to appreciate what he was drinking.”

The broken cognac bottle is now on display in Calabrese’s locked-up alcohol case as a sign of what could have been. The record is still held by Burj Al Arab Hotel’s The Skyview Bar in Dubai.

