After Caving On Healthcare And Abortion, Bart Stupak Is Quitting The House

Democrats cling to some hope that despite the unpopular healthcare vote, they’ll be fine come November, rewarded perhaps, for having the courage of their convictions.



Maybe.

But Bart Stupak, the Michigan Congressman who caved and made the deal happen is retiring, according to The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder.

Obviously he knew he was toast come November.

