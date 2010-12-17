Belgium's Majority Leader Is A Separatist Who Just Said "Belgium Has No Future"

Photo: wikimedia commons

Belgium is caught in political turmoil between Flemish separatists and the French-speaking socialists, which caused moves toward a credit downgrade on Tuesday.How bad is this six-month crisis? The Flemish majority leader, Bart De Wever, told Spiegel his country has no future. Repeat: this comes from the top politician in Belgium.



Once again, if it were possible to pursue the reforms that are now needed in Belgium as a country, I wouldn’t stand in the way. But it isn’t possible. The Walloons — especially the Socialists, as the strongest party — are blocking all reasonable reforms. That’s why I say: Belgium isn’t working anymore! Belgium is a failed nation.

De Wever says “Belgium, after endless political quarrels, is the sick man” of Europe. That’s a dramatic statement for a continent that includes Ireland and Greece.

