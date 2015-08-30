Bart Cummings has died

Bart Cummings and jockey Blake Shinn after Viewed won the Emirates Melbourne Cup in 2008. Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images.

Bart Cummings, the legendary Australian racehorse trainer, has died in Sydney.

He was 87.

In a statement his grandson James Cummings said: “His final moments were spent with his family and wife of 61 years, Valmae, with whom he celebrated their anniversary on Friday.

“For Bart, aged 87, this was a fitting end. A husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; a master trainer and a larger than life figure.

“We will miss you.”

Cummings won the Melbourne Cup an astonishing 12 times, training some of the nation’s favourite winners including Viewed and So You Think.

In a career spanning six decades his charges took out almost 7000 wins. Born in Adelaide in 1927, he was the son of another horse trainer, Jim Cummings, who won a Melbourne Cup in 1950.

Bart had been ill in recent years and was treated in hospital last year for a chest infection.

Cummings was a much-loved character in the racing industry in Australia and abroad. He once said of retirement:

““You’re a long time retired, so that’s not for me. Anyway I’d get bored on the first day”.

Bart Cummings celebrating his 1999 Melbourne Cup win with Rogan Josh. Photo: Mark Dadswell / ALLSPORT / Getty Images

