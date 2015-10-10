21 bars that have incredible views

Courtesy of LebuaBangkok’s Sky Bar sits on the Lebua Hotel’s 63rd floor — 820 feet from the ground.
Instead of working up a thirst sightseeing, drink in booze and views at bars whose backdrop are some of the world’s most amazing sights.
We’ve rounded up bars that have some of the world’s most incredible views.
From iconic landmarks like Paris’ Eiffel Tower and India’s Taj Mahal to stunning cityscapes and dramatic scenery, here are 21 bars with incredible views.
The views at Aer, a Four Seasons hotel bar in Mumbai, India, stretch across the city and all the way to the Arabian Sea.
The O2 Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton in Moscow is a sleek, glass enclosed rooftop lounge and terrace on the 12th floor of the hotel featuring some of the best views in the city. It looks straight down at the Red Square and the Kremlin, and, in the distance, the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.
Perched right above Busch Stadium, Three Sixty in St. Louis, Missouri, allows you to catch a Cardinals game from above while drinking better beer, or just take in views of the Gateway Arch and Mississippi River.
The Coq d'Argent in London is like a rooftop country club, featuring a manicured lawn to drink on flanked by perfectly trimmed hedges. There are also views of some of London's top landmarks, like the Gherkin, the Bank of England, and St. Paul's Cathedral.
They don't call it a million dollar view for nothing: Sydney's Blu Bar on 36 has insane views, and prices to match (there's a $10,000 martini). On the 36th floor of the Shangri-La hotel, views encompass most of the city, but most notably the Sydney Harbour, with both the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge at your feet.
Once you've peeled your eyes from the blood-red rooftop pool in the middle of São Paulo's Skye Bar, you can look out at Ibirapuera Park and pretty much all of São Paulo, Brazil.
Bangkok's Sky Bar will have you feeling drunk without a drop to drink, as it sits on the Lebua Hotel's 63rd floor -- 820 feet in the sky. The trippy LED-lit bar changes colour every few minutes, has some of the most incredible views of the city, and was prominently featured in 'The Hangover Part II.'
Rooftop bars are a dime a dozen in sunny LA, but the Roof at the Hotel Wilshire is a favourite thanks to its killer views of the Hollywood Hills.
The Galaxy Bar and Restaurant in Athens, atop the Hotel Grande Bretagne, has legendary views of the Acropolis, Parthenon, Syntagma Square, and Kallimarmaro stadium, which was the site of the first Olympic Games.
On the 52nd floor of the swanky Park Hyatt hotel, Tokyo's New York Bar has floor-to-ceiling windows making way for jaw-dropping views of Tokyo, which stretches as far as the eye can see. And yes, you recognise it from 'Lost in Translation.'
Bangkok's Vertigo and Moon Bar is aptly named, as the 360-degree views from its 61st floor roost atop the Banyan hotel, which encompass pretty much all of Bangkok, are dizzying.
Step outside of Manhattan and into Brooklyn's the Ides at the Wythe Hotel to see unrivalled views of the entire island of Manhattan, from Harlem to FiDi.
What this budget hotel lacks in luxury it makes up for in views: The Hotel Saniya Palace in Agra, India, arguably features the world's best view of the Taj Mahal from its rooftop restaurant and bar.
Forget a buzz. You'll get full-on vertigo at Ozone, which, on the 118th floor of Hong Kong's Ritz Carlton and 1,608 feet above sea level, is the world's highest bar, featuring views of Kowloon and Central Hong Kong, and all the way to its suburbs.
The Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge, located in the Bab Al Shams Desert Resort of Dubai, overlooks miles of the Arabian Desert and offers stunning views during sunsets.
TOP Mountain Star, perched at 9,800 feet in the Hochgurgl ski resort in the Austrian Alps, features views of 23 Alpine peaks, from the Ötztal Alps to the Dolomites in Italy.
La Vue in Paris shows the City of Light from its most dramatic side, with the Eiffel Tower looming not all too far away. On the 34th floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, this lounge is one of the city's most romantic spots -- and that's saying something.
There's no shortage of decadence in Sin City, but for the most self-indulgent views head to AirBar, on the 108th floor of the Stratosphere Tower. At 800 feet above The Strip it's the highest bar in Vegas, and features towering views of the entire city through giant windows.
Floor-to-ceiling windows at the glass-enclosed 360 in Istanbul, Turkey, affords views of two continents, stretching from the Bosphorus all the way to St Antoine's, the Hagia Sophia and out to the Sea of Marmara.
Tabletop Mountain is one of South Africa's most famous sites, and makes a stunning backdrop to Cape Town's Vista Bar, which features panoramic views of the majestic mountain through its floor-to-ceiling windows.
