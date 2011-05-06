Happy Cinco De Mayo! Here Are 5 Apps For Finding Cheap Drinks Tonight

Today is Cinco De Mayo, and that means there are going to be some great drink specials at bars around town.
We put together a brief list of our favourite bar-finding and deal-hunting drink apps to help you find the best happy hour spots near you.
Grab this free app and find the best happy hour deals near you.
You can filter search results by bar features like 'outdoor seating,' and you can plug in your location to see bars in your neighbourhood.
Price: free from the App Store and Android Market
Yelp is an incredible app for a lot of reasons. One of them is that you can locate yourself on a map, filter out everything but bars, and hit Search.
Even if specific drink specials aren't built-in, you'll find lots of reviews that will indicate if the bar is worth a visit.
Price: free from the App Store and Android Market
Happy Hour Finder is a great-looking app that can help you find happy hours near you using geo-location.
The developer claims that every entry is 'personally verified' and it works all over the US. Yelp integration is a welcome addition.
Price: free from the App Store
Do you live in a big city? Cocktail Compass has a specific app catered to you.
Find bars near you, check out deals, and save ones you like as favourites. The app also has a handy built-in cab caller.
Price: free from the App Store
DrinkOwl looks fresh and unique, has a daily deals feature, and even has information on every retail liquor store in Canada.
The app uses geo-location to find you, then show you what's close through a beautiful and intuitive interface.
Price: free from the App Store
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.